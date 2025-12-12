Hopefully you enjoyed the very pleasant weather this Friday because changes are ahead this weekend, including a rise in our temperatures.

Friday morning did feature another chill with widespread lows back down to the 50s away from the coast.

The strong cold air connection was still in tact with that wind out of the north, but ocean air will make a big comeback starting Friday night into Saturday morning.

That easterly breeze will keep temperatures milder and seasonable with widespread lows both days this weekend in the mid to upper 60s.

At the same time, humidity will gradually rise and high temperatures will be a tad above average, topping off at around 80F.

Rain chances are also set to rise as the same cold front that crossed through Thursday evening will creep back to the north as a warm front.

That front is currently stalled to the south but will start to lift back north this weekend while high pressure weakens and heads east, aiding in that ocean breeze.

With all this said, expect morning sunshine then afternoon clouds Saturday with showers and storms possible starting in the afternoon for the Florida Keys.

Then overnight, that activity will shift toward the north with scattered to numerous showers and storms likely across the South Florida metro and coast. Some of this may be heavy so isolated flooding cannot be ruled out depending on how the rain materializes.

Heading into Sunday, it will still be unsettled as we await the next cooling front. It won’t be a washout Sunday but the risk for rain will remain, especially at the bookends of the day. That incoming front could help spark up some late-day showers and storms. Otherwise, it will be a mostly cloudy day.

By early next week, that next front will have crossed through, leading to a minor drop in temperatures with lows in the low to mid 60s and highs in the low to mid 70s. That will be paired with windy conditions and some passing showers Monday.