It sure has been a gorgeous week across South Florida so far with gradually warming temperatures, and this nice weather will continue into our Friday before some changes develop for the long, holiday weekend.

As of this writing Thursday afternoon, temperatures have climbed to typical to slightly warmer-than-normal readings in the upper 70s across all of South Florida. If Miami reaches 80F, it will be the first time this has happened in more than half a month!

Heading into tonight, temperatures are forecast to also be seasonable with widespread lows in the low 60s and some inland areas in the 50s. That will be paired with likely dry conditions and mostly clear skies.

There will be the potential for fog development late tonight into Friday morning all across the South Florida, including the Florida Keys, however.

That potential fog will eventually dissipate by 9AM Friday — although could linger by the lower Florida Keys — giving way to mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Highs will be similar as Thursday, reaching the upper 70s to around 80F.

During the weekend, an approaching front will lead to some changes. For Valentine’s Day on Saturday, there will be a separate front weakening upon its passage from the northeast. This will make way for a building breeze and some additional clouds at times. There will even be the chance for some spotty showers.

Temperatures in the afternoon will be slightly milder as a result, topping out in the upper 70s. Sunday’s highs will be very similar.

The main feature of Sunday’s weather will be the stronger breeze with windy and gusty conditions forecast. That will be paired with intervals of sun and clouds and scattered, quick showers streaming in from the south. Overall, Sunday will not be a soggy day with lots of dry time still expected.

The aforementioned front will then arrive on Monday with showers still possible. Despite this front moving in, temperatures will actually be warmer Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Even behind the front throughout next week, it will be a warm week with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. Rain chances will be at a near-zero-percent chance starting Tuesday.

Despite these rain chances, significant rainfall is unlikely with less than half an inch forecast for South Florida overall.

We definitely do need the rain since the drought continues to worsen. Florida is now enduring its worst drought since 2001!

An end to the drought soon will be very difficult, too, with nearly 20 inches of rain needed within the next 3 months to end the drought in South Florida.