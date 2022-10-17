“Fall Front” arrives Wednesday morning, but rain lingers.
The week starts warm with some scattered showers (downpours) late afternoon. It will feel very humid with a light breeze as winds veer out of the South-Southeast.
A “Fall Front” moves into Florida on Tuesday and then slowly moves down the Peninsula. Once it arrives Wednesday morning, it will leave a trail of clouds and moisture.
Seems like it will be drier on Thursday as winds switch out of the North. Clouds will be around as temperatures go down by about 5 to 7 degrees. However, it will NOT be cool. Just feeling noticeably less humid.
Lows Thursday in the upper 60’s and highs in the low 80’s.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7