“Fall Front” arrives Wednesday morning, but rain lingers.

The week starts warm with some scattered showers (downpours) late afternoon. It will feel very humid with a light breeze as winds veer out of the South-Southeast.

A “Fall Front” moves into Florida on Tuesday and then slowly moves down the Peninsula. Once it arrives Wednesday morning, it will leave a trail of clouds and moisture.

Seems like it will be drier on Thursday as winds switch out of the North. Clouds will be around as temperatures go down by about 5 to 7 degrees. However, it will NOT be cool. Just feeling noticeably less humid.

Lows Thursday in the upper 60’s and highs in the low 80’s.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7