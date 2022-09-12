After fairly dry start, it will be ending rather active. By the afternoon, the sea breeze boundaries will spark up some showers and storms around interior areas. They could become numerous and with lighter winds, push back into the Western Metropolitan areas of Miami-Dade and Broward counties early evening.

Similar pattern on Tuesday with morning sunshine and afternoon inland storms. However, the pattern gets wetter midweek and beyond as a rare Fall front pushes into Northern Florida and stalls. While other parts of the Country will be getting a small dose of Fall-like conditions, we will have to wait until late October-early November to feel the difference.

RAIN TREND: A front is forecast to stall across North Florida and trap deep tropical moisture over the region. Therefore, if you don't get rain today or tomorrow, there will be a higher chance mid to late week! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/vfm2pwZbJp — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 12, 2022

Today in the Tropics

We are watching a pair of waves in the Atlantic that have a low chance to form over the next 5 days.

MONDAY 8AM TROPICS OUTLOOK: Your Storm Station is monitoring 2 tropical waves. Both have a low chance to form while moving west-northwest during the next 5 days. pic.twitter.com/uRtypT71ch — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 12, 2022

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7