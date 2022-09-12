After fairly dry start, it will be ending rather active. By the afternoon, the sea breeze boundaries will spark up some showers and storms around interior areas. They could become numerous and with lighter winds, push back into the Western Metropolitan areas of Miami-Dade and Broward counties early evening.
Similar pattern on Tuesday with morning sunshine and afternoon inland storms. However, the pattern gets wetter midweek and beyond as a rare Fall front pushes into Northern Florida and stalls. While other parts of the Country will be getting a small dose of Fall-like conditions, we will have to wait until late October-early November to feel the difference.
Today in the Tropics
We are watching a pair of waves in the Atlantic that have a low chance to form over the next 5 days.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7