Changes Coming

High pressure will be weakening allow for a weak cold front to approach on Friday. This will increase the clouds Thursday night, winds and rain chance. Some showers will be possible throughout the day on Friday.

By the weekend, it will be breezy to windy making for choppy to rough seas once again. Temperatures remain on the warm side. Lows in the upper 60’s to low 70’s. Highs around 80 degrees. A few showers possible Sunday night as a stronger cold front gets closer. It will not completely sweep through until Monday.

Long range models are insisting that temperatures will be in the 50’s. Some areas could dip down into the 40’s. For now, we continue to monitor each run. Stay tuned!

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7