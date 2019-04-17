Changes coming

Lately we’ve been basking in some beautiful weather across south Florida. Here’s the view at sunset with cloud patches over Miami.

Recent temperatures have been seasonal, courtesy of onshore winds and ocean air moving our way. As we head into Thursday, though, warmer times are coming as a southerly flow takes over. You’ll likely detect the extra humidity as well.

On the weather map we have high pressure making an exit (departing from the western Atlantic). Moisture will build out of the south and in advance of an approaching front. Although we’re only anticipating a few brief showers on Thursday, Friday is likely to be wetter as the front gets closer.

The upcoming holiday weekend will be a real mix of weather! Following a period of rain (from Friday through mid-day Saturday) things will change before Easter arrives. High pressure from the Gulf will swing over Florida with nice clearing and drying, prior to Sunday’s holiday.