CHANGES AHEAD AND BEHIND COLD FRONT

This past weekend was absolutely perfect. Picture perfect, I should say. Humidity remained at a comfortable level, the sun to clouds ratio was good, the breeze was just right and even temperatures remained seasonable!
A cold front swung through South Florida on Friday. Behind it, we finally saw the relief from the heat many had been waiting for. And of course this weekend was “cooler” and much more comfortable that temperatures last week. The normal high temperatures in South Florida should be in the 77-79° range. Miami hit a high temperature of 78°. We can’t ask for better weather than that!
Just as we are used to seeing here in South Florida, this so called “cooldown” will be a short-lived one. The ocean air has returned to the forecast already so temperatures have slowly begun to moderate. Overnight temperatures tonight will be on the mild but comfortable side while afternoon temperatures tomorrow remain near average once again. But that will all begin to change as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday as a warming trend takes over South Florida.
Let’s talk about that warming trend. Winds on Tuesday and Wednesday will veer out of the South and the Southwest. That means our afternoon temperatures will soar back into the mid 80s once again. This time, the warm weather will be the one that will be short-lived as our next cold front comes marching quickly across Florida! That means cooler air will already begin to move in by Thursday morning.
So don’t put those jackets away just yet! How cold are we talking? Temperatures by Thursday morning will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with afternoon temperatures around 70 degrees. And if that wasn’t cool enough,…a reinforcing shot of cool air will knock temperatures down to the 40s and 50s on Friday, Saturday AND Sunday morning! Afternoons won’t be too warm either as high temperatures will struggle to hit 70 degrees all three days. Just when you thought winter was over….