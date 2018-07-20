Chances Going Up

South Florida our pattern is forecast to change. Transition day will happen on Sunday with more moisture set to move in as Saharan Dust exits the region. This will open up the avenue for our steering winds out of the South-Southwest to draw up tropical moisture from the Caribbean Sea. As this happens, rain chances will continue to go up. The coverage of showers and storms will be greater and more widespread early next week. Right now, models are showing soggy weather from Monday through Thursday.

Moisture is set to rise on Sunday and our weather pattern forecast to be wetter next week. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/DtSdGxLghi — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 20, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7