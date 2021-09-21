There is still plenty of moisture for scattered showers and storms to develop today and slowly drift West due to our onshore flow. By Thursday, a cold front will be slicing toward the Central and Eastern United States allowing our winds to veer out of the South. This will make for wetter conditions between Friday and Sunday.

Now while a good portion of the country will be experiencing a dose of Fall-like temperatures, no temperature change expected across South Florida. Near average temperatures likely (feeling steamy) until further notice.

WHAT TO EXPECT- A cold front slicing toward the Central & Eastern U.S. will be bringing heavy rains & comfy Fall air behind. It is forecast to stall across Florida with winds veering out of the South. This will make for wetter times possible over weekend. pic.twitter.com/NrKf4Nsj4W — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 21, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7