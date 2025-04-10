More changes have returned to the forecast this Thursday as we’ve witnessed cloudy skies and passing, light rain showers at times. Even more changes are ahead in the days to come with cooler mornings returning this weekend following a front.

Through this evening, isolated showers will remain possible across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties before that activity shifts southwest toward the Florida Keys overnight tonight.

Low temperatures tonight will be close to normal, dropping to the mid to upper 60s across mainland locations and the low 70s for most of the Florida Keys.

Speaking of the Keys, that’s where additional showers and areas of cloudiness are expected to start the day Friday while mainland areas should see sunshine and dry conditions.

That will aid in warmer temperatures on Friday with highs in the mid 80s. There will then be the potential for a few showers to develop during the afternoon hours across parts of Miami-Dade and Broward. Regardless, plenty of dry time is expected with more sunshine versus Thursday.

Even more sunshine then builds in for the weekend as a late-season front swings through the region Friday night. While high temperatures won’t be cool, it will be comfortably warm over the weekend.

When it comes to the low temperatures in the morning, that’s when it will feel cool, especially on Sunday when widespread lows in the upper 50s to low 60s are forecast!

This quiet and dry pattern will continue into at least the first half of next week as high pressure moves across the Sunshine State.

This will also help keep low temperatures slightly below average for several mornings following Friday night’s front.