Catching up with the calendar

Since Christmas, it’s been extra warm across south Florida. Finally, we’re seeing temperatures fall back to more typical levels for this time of the year! Saturday’s sunset included some lingering clouds from the cold front that crossed earlier in the day.

As we begin Sunday, high pressure (centered near Louisiana) is building down into Florida. Air from the north is arriving and it’s resulting in a very noticeable cool down.

Dry and pleasant weather will hold through the start of the week. The main weather change, though, involves high pressure that’s not going to sit still. It will continue to slide toward the eastern seaboard. As a result, south Florida winds will turn (once again) off the ocean. That will signal a brief warming trend, most detectable Monday into Tuesday.

Already, we’re keeping our eyes on a distant cold front. It is poised to move our way during the middle part of the week (Wednesday, and possibly Thursday, should it slow down). The front is expected to cross, sending south Florida another round of cool air. Nighttime lows will revert back to the 50’s behind the frontal passage.