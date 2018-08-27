Catching a break

Considering this is one of our most active weather times of the year in south Florida, we’re not doing too bad. Late summer storms frequently fire up in the steamy tropical air… although they remain at a minimum as the week begins. High pressure is part of the reason for the relatively quiet break. The high extends across the southeastern states into the western Atlantic. With this pattern in place we have onshore winds that are even providing a beneficial breeze off the ocean. During the nighttime and morning hours (into Tuesday) we may see a few random rain bands but they should move along swiftly to the west. The next weather change that’s expected involves a deeper push of moisture as the week continues. By late Wednesday and Thursday, forecast models show the return of extra moist air. That will likely result in scattered downpours and more active times. Occasional storms may also target our region as a weather disturbance approaches during the late week. For now, the beginning of the holiday weekend looks damp and unsettled. It may become necessary to make several indoor plans as Labor Day approaches (but that’s often what we encounter and expect at this stage of summer).