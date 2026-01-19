South Florida woke up in the 40’s and 50’s this Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a strong cold front swept through the area on Sunday. Today look for bright sunshine and mild high temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s with a strong breeze out of the North-Northwest. Therefore, if you are planning on tailgating, make sure to dress in layers to stay comfortable.

Temperatures will gradually go down throughout the game and by 7pm, they will be in the lower 60’s and before midnight in the 50’s. Also, expect a gusty wind shifting out of the North-Northeast to help a few clouds roll-in.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSN Channel 7