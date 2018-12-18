Calm, for now

Our most recent cold snap has ended and quiet conditions are in place. Enjoy the break (it’s a short one). Speaking of “short” these days are known as being the shortest of the year. That’s referring to the least amount of daylight (longer nighttime hours prevail). Here’s a look at our beautiful sunset, on Tuesday, during the late afternoon.

If you’re wondering why our south Florida weather has been so changeable, it’s because of a series of cold fronts. Interestingly, these have been spaced out very evenly, arriving every 5 days so far this month. The trend will basically continue since our next cold front is due late Thursday, December 20. Even if it slows down and actually crosses on Friday, it’s still impressive to see this kind of regularity with fronts coming every few days!

The next weather system is gathering strength over the southern Plains states. From Texas, the large disturbance will track north and east.

Local rain chances will soon be ramping up. Showers and storms will sweep into the region from Thursday through Friday. Heavy downpours will be possible.

Late week storms, across much of Florida, could lead to several hazards. The main threats will be damaging winds and frequent lightning. Finally, then, once the cold front passes, quiet weather will return. High pressure will rebuild from the northwest, allowing drier and much cooler air to return. Lows in the 50’s will be expected during the upcoming weekend.