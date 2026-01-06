South Florida is back to basking in pleasant weather. This follows last week’s encounter with chilly air (coldest in nearly a year). Temperatures have moderated nicely due to winds turning off the ocean, and no longer connecting with winter’s wrath up north. As High Pressure expands across Florida, we’ll see the continuation of nice and quiet conditions. The only problem with this setup involves the current potential for developing fog, during late night and early morning hours. On Monday, many drivers faced hazardous road conditions with low visibility issues. The stage is set for more of the same on Tuesday. Possible alerts may be issued, so stay aware. Forecast models show patchy to dense fog developing over western Broward County, for instance, especially from 3 AM through about 9 AM.

Looking ahead, our weather pattern will remain very consistent for the rest of the week. The result? More comfortably warm temperatures and light winds will hold, along with slim rain chances (only around 10% on a daily basis). The next possible change won’t happen until early next week, Sunday into Monday. That’s when a Cold Front is expected to slide southward through Florida. At this time, the Front is likely to weaken on its approach (and not generate much rain, for us). Some minor cooling looks feasible, too, but only a reduction of about 5 degrees or so. If so, it would put us close to average for this time of the year.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.