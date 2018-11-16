Busy Weekend

Thanksgiving is next Thursday. Many of you are planning big family get-togethers and possibly traveling cross-country this weekend. It should be a fine 48 hour stretch of weather for South Florida.

Saturday starts out cool with lows in the low to mid 60s, and then warming up to the low 80s. On Sunday we’re back to near typical temps. A weak front could move in late Tuesday with just some slight cooling possible by midweek.

Celestial Treat

Something neat will take place in the sky this weekend, we will be graced by a meteor shower. This one is called the Leonids, since they can be spotted in the Constellation of Leo the Lion.

For best viewing:

Go as far away as possible from city lights

Look east to the constellation of Leo

Best viewing is just before dawn, that’s when it’s the darkest . Sunrise is around 6:40 am

You may be able to see up to 10 to 15 meteors per hour

Down side: The moon might be a bit bright both nights and Saturday morning may have a few coastal clouds

For you doing some plane travel this weekend

Mother Nature should cooperate. The only area that could see some moderate air delays, is Denver Airport. There could be volume delays but otherwise, weather should be mostly quiet.

By Sunday, only the areas highlighted in yellow may see minor delays due to spotty rain/snowfall.

Thanksgiving Day National Forecast

It will be cold across the Eastern Seaboard with highs in the 30-40s range. The Southeast will see highs in the upper 50s, while most areas from the Upper Midwest, to the Plains, and West Coast will see temps in the 40s-50s-60s. A chance for rain in Seattle.

Our Thanksgiving Outlook

A weak front may move in earlier but no big temps change is expected. It may however increase our chance for showers.

We’ll keep you posted.