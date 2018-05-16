Busy Afternoon Expected

An area of low pressure over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico is pumping deep tropical moisture northward from the Caribbean across the Florida Peninsula. The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor this system, which as of yesterday’s most recent outlook, keeps it at a 10% chance to form through the next 2 days, before it moves inland over the Panhandle of Florida and Deep South. Regardless of development, it is leaving the air juiced up and ready for the sun to trigger afternoon storms. Look for periods of heavy rain, that could lead to localized street flooding. The storms that form could be strong producing high winds and dangerous lightning as well.

Unfortunately the forecast calls for this low to leave a trail of tropical moisture in place through the weekend. Early next week, a slow drying trend will begin. For now, count on busy afternoons with a high rain chance.

We will have steamy sun helping to trigger periods of heavy this afternoon. Strong storms possible. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/xesDxb0gQI — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 16, 2018

Low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico has a low chance to form. However, it will continue to pump deep tropical moisture over the Florida Peninsula. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/jRMPSlHiJI — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 16, 2018

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7