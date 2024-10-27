A weak front passed by Florida on our Saturday and that has usher in very comfortable conditions for our Sunday with even lower humidity and milder temperatures. We will see more clouds than sunshine, however, along with a slightly stronger breeze. Rain chances will be lower, too, only at a 10% chance.

Humidity levels will creep back up somewhat during the week while high temps hover near-typical levels in the low to mid 80s through the duration of this next week.

The breeze will continue to build heading into our Monday. It then turns downright windy with gusts up to 30-40 mph expected Tuesday into Wednesday before it decreases a but during the end of the week.

This strong, onshore breeze will draw in passing showers from time-to-time but this rain won’t be a big deal with lots of dry time still expected. It will be more of a nuisance than anything else!

On Halloween, it’s looking fine with comfy and breezy conditions along with that isolated shower risk as more sunshine builds back in for the second half of the week.

Tropics update

A broad area of low pressure is forecast to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea this week and currently has a 30% chance of forming over the next 7 days as it gradually travels north or northeast. Nothing to be concerned about in the mainland US at this time but something still worth watching over the next week or two.