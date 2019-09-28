Building breeze on the way

The only weather issue (for the time being) involves the King Tides and they’re not going to subside right away. These seasonal tides will last through the middle of the week, decreasing Thursday. Until then, higher than normal tides can be expected which may lead to minor flooding near the coast (at the high tide cycle).

Our forecast also focuses on the southeastern United States where a building area of high pressure is taking over. It’s forecast to get stronger which will send wind impacts into south Florida. Increasing, gusty winds will set up, especially by Monday and Tuesday. These will arrive from the northeast, initially, with only limited moisture off the Atlantic. Over time, winds will veer out of the southeast with the potential for more rain coverage later in the week. It’s also worth noting that after our recent “hint of fall” with lower humidity levels, we’ll see sticky conditions creep back into play. Looking into Thursday and Friday, we’re forecasting a summer feel with the air feeling more tropical. That could, in turn, lead to a couple rounds of thunderstorms late into the week and next weekend.