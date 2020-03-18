BUILDING BREEZE

Hopefully everyone is keeping healthy and calm amidst the Coronavirus Crisis around the world. Our weather pattern remains quiet and we have been lucky to enjoy beautiful blue skies, few clouds and warm conditions throughout South Florida. Hopefully you have enjoyed the weather because it looks like South Florida will remain in this pattern for a few more days.
High pressure over the Atlantic has kept our weather pattern quiet last few days and will continue to act as road blocker until further notice. So what does that mean exactly? It means it will continue to block approaching storm systems and cold fronts from reaching our state. This means quiet conditions will continue through the upcoming work week. But as the high stays in place AND while fronts *try* to reach us, the pressure gradient will tighten, which means the breeze will build through the second half of the work week. With breezy conditions come deteriorating marine conditions. So although it will be warm enough, let’s use extra caution if spending any time offshore.
So what does that mean for the much-needed rain South Florida has been looking for? Well, as high pressure continues blocking storm systems from reaching us, rain chances in South Florida will remain on the lower end of the scale next few days. At times, some additional moisture will enter our area from the East and could allow the potential for some isolated showers to briefly return. Our best chance for rain?….possibly the second half of the week and into the start of the weekend. Unfortunately for our lawns, we will keep it 20% chance, at best.
With dry conditions and a steady onshore flow, temperatures (day and night) will be running well above average. Mild mornings in the mid to lower 70s will give way to unseasonably warm conditions each afternoon. With that said, afternoon high temperatures will be reaching the mid 80s each day while the normal high temperatures this time of year should be closer to the lower 80s. In a nutshell, warm conditions continue this week and for the weekend with no relief from the heat anywhere in sight. Spoiler Alert: next week is looking even warmer than the last few days. Looks like Summer in South Florida will be here in no time.