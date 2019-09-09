Building Breeze

Local Forecast
The weekend was sunny, steamy and mostly dry. However, the start of the week will not be quite as hot. Temperatures are forecast to be near-normal into the low 90’s with a spotty shower on the breeze. Rain chances will be limited to only a 20% through Tuesday.
Long range models are showing that moisture from a tropical wave/disturbance we will be following closely moving into the Bahamas could arrive to close out the week. If it manages to hold, a good rain chance will be around from Thursday through Saturday.
Today in the Tropics
- Tropical Storm Gabrielle is only a concern for the shipping lanes. No threat to land.
- Area of low pressure midway between the Cape Verde Islands and the Windward Islands has a low chance to form through the next 5 days before conditions become unfavorable.
- Tropical wave located to the North of the Greater Antilles is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorm activity. Once it moves over the Bahamas and near Florida late week, conditions may become more favorable for growth. It only has a low chance to form through the next 5 days.
Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7