Building breeze

Our weather pattern has been switching gears. Following Friday’s rain and storms, we’re back to a quiet set up. With the passage of a weak front, drier air has returned just in time for the weekend. We’re only expecting minor changes from Sunday through the start of the work week. High pressure will continue to dominate our region. First it’s from a modestly weak high in the Gulf of Mexico. Ultimately, there’s a more prominent high pressure center (now near the lower Great Lakes) that will become the primary weather maker for Florida for next week! It’s worth noting, on Sunday there could be a few stray showers favoring areas well inland to the Everglades. The best chance would be from late afternoon through sunset. This would be due to sea breeze boundaries colliding later in the day. As the week gets going, the main weather story involves increasing winds. The high pressure area which I referenced will intensify off the southeast coast of the United States. It will also remain anchored over the western Atlantic waters so the overall weather pattern won’t budge. Expect a string a days with gusty coastal winds. These should peak around midweek likely causing problems for swimmers and boaters, all week long. Higher seas will build in the range of 6 to 8 feet.