Happy Friday, South Florida!

Your Black Friday will be a bit cooler with highs in the 70s. It will be breeze with decreasing clouds through the day.

Looking ahead to this weekend, we’ll stay breezy Saturday, but the wind will calm a bit heading into Sunday. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and some sun with isolated showers this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, and lows will bring be upper 60s.

Looking ahead to next week, it looks very warm with highs in the mid-80s. We could flirt with some records. Otherwise it looks partly cloudy with an isolated shower. Another cold front could arrive midweek next week.