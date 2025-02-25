Happy Tuesday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone was able to dodge the rain showers throughout the day on Monday. A disturbance in the Gulf crossed the state yesterday. Ahead of it , it brought showers, heavy rain for the Florida Keys and a few thunderstorms, which mostly stayed offshore. This morning the disturbance had already crossed the area but the front that it dragged through South Florida was still stuck nearby. This caused showers and thunderstorms early this morning along our southern and coastal locations of South Florida. Eventually it all moved into the Bahamas and conditions improved west to east across our area.

Today South Florida can expect somewhat of an improvement, however, showers will still remain in the forecast. After starting the day off with a few showers and storms due to a passing Front, South Florida skies should begin to open up some and allow for a bit more sunshine than what we saw on Monday. As a disturbance moves away from the state of Florida, our wind pattern will veer out of the WNW, which means wraparound showers will be possible later today. So later this afternoon, South Florida will once again see isolated showers that will be moving west to east across the region. Afternoon high temperatures will reach near 80° for many but for some, temperatures will remain in the upper 70s (especially those that see on and off showers throughout the day).

After today’s isolated showers, the weather will continue to improve and turn mostly quiet for South Florida. The drier and quiet conditions are expected to stick around for the rest of the work week as high pressure retakes control of the weather pattern and drier air moves in again. Thursday looks a bit warmer as our wind pattern veers out of the south again ahead of possibly our next front that is forecast to reach South Florida early Friday. This front will be a weak one and will only knock our temperatures down a few degrees, bringing them a bit closer to average. Mild and mainly dry conditions continue into the upcoming weekend.

Have a great day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.