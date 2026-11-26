Happy Thanksgiving, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has been able to dry off after yesterday’s rain event. South Florida saw flooding rain as a disturbance pushed through the state on Wednesday. Many areas of South Florida remain flooded while communities that were hit the hardest continue the cleanup. The good news is, that the rain is finally gone and South Florida will get to enjoy a few quiet weather days. A front pushed through the state and behind it, a shot of drier and cooler air will be moving in later today. For now, I’m sure many across the area are just thankful that the rain is finally gone.

As mentioned above, there is some cooler air on the way. As for your Thanksgiving across South Florida, expect wind speeds to increase out of the West throughout the day. So if you have plans to dine outside later, expect it to be breezy with winds between 15 to 25 mph. South Florida will also get to enjoy brighter skies with a few more clouds heading into the evening. Our high temperatures will be very comfortable in the upper 70s. And by the time Thanksgiving dinner rolls around, our temperatures will be comfortably sitting in the mid to low 70s.

Looking ahead, the cooler air will continue to filter through the area heading into Friday and will finally bring a refreshing change to the area. If you’re heading out for some Black Friday shopping, be sure to have that extra layer with you during the morning hours as our morning temperatures will be dropping into the low 60s, not only on Friday but also for the start of the weekend. Cloud cover will continue to build once again, which together with a cooler air mass, will keep our temperatures on the cooler end in the 70s. This will be the case both Friday and Saturday. The weekend does look mostly cloudy but should remain dry. Better rain chances return early parts of next week as another upfront approaches the region.

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving. Grateful to share my mornings with you!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / ABC Miami

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