Remnants of Ian are sitting off the mid-Atlantic coast while a weak front slowly slides across North Florida today into tonight. This will allow winds to remain out of the North-Northwest and increase late Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will be nice and seasonable with lows in the low 70’s and highs in the mid to upper 80’s with little to no rain.

By midweek, low pressure around the mid-Atlantic will emerge over the Atlantic waters and that should help a front over North Florida linger. Winds as a result shift out of the East-Northeast to tap into some moisture from our local waters. However, expect only brief isolated showers during this period.

The potential for more moisture to return increases as we monitor a wave moving through the Caribbean Sea.

Low pressure located South-Southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has a high chance in forming during the next 5 days. Most model show it will not impact land areas.

Shower & thunderstorm activity with a Tropical Wave located several hundred miles East of the Southern Windward Islands have become better organized. A depression could form in a few days while moving West at 15-20 mph. It should reach of the islands midweel.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7