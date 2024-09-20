Just in time for the weekend this time around, brighter and drier weather conditions will settle in.

It sure has been a soggy September in South Florida. Both Miami and Fort Lauderdale have been enduring the longest streak of days with measurable rainfall so far this year, as of this Thursday.

Rain chances are now finally starting to gradually fall as a very weak front crosses through this Friday.

This front will cause winds to veer more out of the north starting today, although with moisture in place, scattered showers and storms will still be possible, mainly in the afternoon.

Then over the weekend, we’ll see sunny to partly cloudy skies both days with the chance for a few afternoon showers, especially inland and on Saturday.

The relatively dry air will linger through at least the start of next week, aided by a mid-level area of high pressure expanding in from the Gulf of Mexico while a front stalls and traps the deeper moisture to our south. In the meantime, high temperatures will hover at near-seasonable levels in the upper 80s to low 90s while heat indices likely fail at reaching the triple digits.

In the tropics, the two areas of low pressure over the central Atlantic Ocean continue to go down in terms of formation odds.

On the other hand, a future area of low pressure is forecast to form early to mid next week near the Yucatan Peninsula. This area maintains a medium, 40% chance of development within the next 7 days. There are still lots of questions about where this potential system will track but all of Florida and the Gulf coast should continue to monitor this.