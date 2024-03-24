Following a big dose of rain the past couple days, a front has crossed late and has unleashed drier air, leading to sunshine, low humidity and pleasant temperatures.

Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this Sunday with a nice, northerly breeze. As the wind veers slightly off the water starting this afternoon, that could draw in a few spotty showers but today will definitely be much nicer and drier versus yesterday.

Over the next few days during the next work week, it will remain mostly dry with times of sun and clouds while temperatures gradually rise courtesy of a wind direction change from the east on Monday to the south by Thursday.

That will drive highs up from around 80F on Sunday and Monday to the mid 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

By Thursday, our next front will arrive. This one will not be as significant of a system like what we dealt with most recently but it will bring in a round of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day Thursday.

Then milder and drier air with lots of sunshine is forecast to build back in by next weekend!