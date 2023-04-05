The beautiful stretch of weather continues this Wednesday across South Florida. Following rather hot temperatures earlier in the week, highs the rest of this week will be closer to average at about 2-4F above normal at most locations.

Expect lots of sunshine this Wednesday paired with highs in the mid 80s along with a better breeze out of the east, sustained up to 20 mph. This will lead to more hazardous marine conditions and a high risk for rip currents at the east coast beaches. It will also be mostly dry besides a spotty shower, especially in the Florida Keys.

The sunshine and breezy conditions will stick around through Friday, still with mostly sunny skies, low rain chances and highs hovering in the mid 80s courtesy of high pressure in control over the Atlantic. Morning low temperatures will be warm as well, generally into the mid 70s.

Now by the weekend, some changes will begin to arrive to our weather pattern. A slow moving front with areas of low pressure riding along it will sag south and into Florida and this will therefore lead to higher rain chances. Saturday will be the drier day out of the two with only isolated showers and storms expected. Highs will remain consistent into the mid 80s.

Then starting Sunday and continuing through at least Tuesday, rain chances will be higher at at least a 40-50% chance. That’s because of the fronts and lows being closer to South Florida and that there will be more moisture in place. It is not looking like a washout but expect daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms especially in the afternoon hours.

There does remain differences among the model guidance on how long the wet weather will last, which days will contain more numerous showers and how heavy the rain will be, however. Currently, the American model does show heavier rainfall totals and so it does remain too early to know how much rain the area will receive during this early next week time period.