A very nice weekend is ahead for South Florida — at least for September standards!

We started noticing those changes yesterday as a very weak front crossed through, leading to a northerly veer in our wind, therefore allowing for drier air to rush in. This will remain the case over the weekend, making way for lower rain chances and “not too hot” temperatures.

Expect sunshine with patchy clouds this Saturday with a few afternoon showers possible, especially inland.

Then on Sunday, fewer showers are expected with generally sunny skies. Highs both days will be in the low 90s.

Speaking of Sunday, that’s when we welcome Fall!

It’s a sign of the changing seasons as our typical high temperatures gradually fall further down into the 80s over the next few months.

This overall quiet weather pattern besides the occasional shower will persist through Tuesday before moisture levels gradually increase from southwest to northeast, with scattered storms possible once again by Thursday and Friday. High temperatures then will remain near 90F.

That moisture increase will be responsible by a potential, developing tropical system over the northwestern Caribbean Sea or southern Gulf of Mexico early to mid next week. This system has a 60% chance of developing within the next 7 days and is something the entire Gulf Coast should watch given high uncertainty in its future track, especially if it does develop.

There are three additional areas to watch in the Atlantic Ocean, far away from threatening any land at this time.