It was a steamy Sunday with record heat! Below are the records for Sunday.

Miami: 95

Ft. Lauderdale: 95

Key West: 92

All morning long it was active around the Florida Keys with street flooding issues. However, we will slowly see changes and it’s all because of a weak front. Peak rain chances today as the front arrives this evening.

How hot will it get? Depends on how much sun and when the rain begins.

Onshore winds return Tuesday, with rain chances gradually going down as the front stalls and fades. Temperatures dip a few degrees (closer to average) briefly before turning hotter for the weekend.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7