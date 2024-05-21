Less oppressive heat with rain and storm possible until a front fizzles.

Winds will be out of the North and East today at the surface, so helping temperatures go down a good 5-degrees. This will have temperatures getting closer to normal in the upper 80’s with some moisture for rain around.

Today will not be a washout, but there is a chance and especially in the afternoon of seeing scattered showers and storms. The primary hazards will be for gusty winds and frequent lightning.

By Thursday, winds turn out of the South again and temperatures will be above average with drier air around.

The holiday weekend looks hot and humid with typical rain chances by Sunday and Memorial Day.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7