Brief Gusty Rain Showers

A cold front is forecast to move into South Florida mid-day. Ahead of the front, showers and a few thunderstorms possible with the primary threats for brief heavy rainfall & frequent lightning. Clouds decrease late afternoon and evening as an area of high pressure settles into the Central Gulf Coast. It will filter in dry air and bring down the humidity just a notch. Temperatures will not cool down, they will stay above average. Therefore, look for quiet and warm conditions through Wednesday.

On Thursday, high pressure weakens enough to allow the winds to shift out of the Southeast and draw up some shallow moisture. This means a spotty shower on the breeze is likely.

As we round-up the work-week, computer models are hinting at a busy one Friday as another cold front approaches. It will be warm, humid and windy ahead with a chance of strong to severe storms until it clears.

Maybe near-normal temperatures for the weekend?

Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7