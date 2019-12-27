Brief Downpours

South Florida look for sun, clouds, strong ocean breeze and a fast-moving downpour. We’ve been tapping into moisture from the Western Atlantic and that will be the case through Saturday. The breeze will create rough marine conditions.
Computer models are showing rain-bands occasionally moving in. Some could train over the same areas producing street flooding.
Saturday will be the wettest day of the weekend with a strong ocean breeze continuing. Early next week a cold front slows down. This means a few showers will be possible early Tuesday and the leading edge won’t cross until the start of the new year. Overall New Years’ Eve celebrations are looking mostly dry with temperatures in the upper 60’s. Lower humidity New Years’ Day.
Have a wonderful last weekend of the decade South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7