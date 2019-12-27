Brief Downpours

South Florida look for sun, clouds, strong ocean breeze and a fast-moving downpour. We’ve been tapping into moisture from the Western Atlantic and that will be the case through Saturday. The breeze will create rough marine conditions.

Computer models are showing rain-bands occasionally moving in. Some could train over the same areas producing street flooding.

Rainbands could move in the same area throughout today causing street flooding. WPC has placed Northern #MiamiDade and #Broward under marginal risk of seeing excessive rainfall. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/dMiBmmbRe5 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 27, 2019

Saturday will be the wettest day of the weekend with a strong ocean breeze continuing. Early next week a cold front slows down. This means a few showers will be possible early Tuesday and the leading edge won’t cross until the start of the new year. Overall New Years’ Eve celebrations are looking mostly dry with temperatures in the upper 60’s. Lower humidity New Years’ Day.

Winter storm could bring blizzard conditions to portions of the Plains, upper Midwest this weekend. Rain forecast to spread into the South and East. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/j73wZ4oDbT — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 27, 2019

Have a wonderful last weekend of the decade South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7