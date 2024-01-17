South Florida remains on what seems to be a never-ending roller coaster ride this week, with record heat in spots on Tuesday followed by a brief cool down behind a front this Wednesday.

That front crossed through early in the morning and has lead to a return to temperatures in the 60s to start off the day. Winds will gradually veer from the northwest to northeast as our Wednesday progresses, holding temperatures in the 60s until that wind slightly shifts off the water, leading to temperatures in the low 70s this afternoon.

That will be paired with a stronger breeze and mostly cloudy skies. Besides a few showers by the Florida Keys late in the day, it should be dry.

Rain chances will increase slightly on Thursday and Friday, however, as a warm front lifts north and across the state on Thursday, funneling in more moisture and warmer temperatures.

Unfortunately, clouds will remain stubborn. So far this meteorological winter, 41 out of the 47 days since December 1 have featured more clouds than sunshine.

As far as rainfall in concerned, both Miami and Fort Lauderdale have had nearby double the normal days December 1 to date with measurable rainfall, too.

Highs will return to the upper 70s to low 80s late week with lows back above average by 5-10F.

It’s not until this weekend when a strong cold front arrives, wiping away the heat and humidity and leading to cooler and dry conditions. Highs this weekend will struggle to hit 70F while lows on Sunday will fall in the low to mid 50s across most of South Florida. Some inland areas may even reach the upper 40s!