Happy Monday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great weekend! Now that the tropical downpours have moved away, along with Tropical Storm Alex, the weather pattern has changed to a more quiet one. But some changes are headed our way and we will begin to see those changes as early as today. This morning we woke up to mild and muggy conditions with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and while there were a few showers near the FL Keys, most of South Florida woke up to quiet conditions and plenty of sunshine.

Today we can once again expect plenty of dry time as drier air continues over our state. There will be some tropical moisture to the south of us (left over from Tropical Storm Alex) that will slowly inching our way throughout the day. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible as our afternoon high temperatures reach into the lower 90s. Marine conditions will continue to improve, especially the farther away Tropical Storm Alex gets.

And while we’re on topic, Tropical Storm Alex is expected to leave tropical storm conditions across the island nation of Bermuda as it continues to race towards the northeast across the Atlantic. Other than Bermuda, this storm poses no other threat to land except for the shipping lanes. At the moment, there are no other systems in the tropics that we are keeping an eye on.

Looking at the rest of the week ahead, the weather pattern looks to be very similar each day. But first we need to get through a few wetter than normal days. As tropical moisture increases, and our wind pattern continues out of the West to Southwest, Tuesday and Wednesday are looking slightly wetter across South Florida. We can also expect afternoon high temperatures to be reaching into the lower 90s (at the very least) each day due our wind pattern. Afternoon storms remain in the forecast each day through the remainder of the week.

Have a great week!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

