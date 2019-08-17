Brief break

Much of south Florida has been dealing with too much rain, lately. The latest example came on Saturday afternoon when parts of southern Broward County (and a section of Miami-Dade) had to watch for potential street flooding. A Flood Advisory lasted through most of the afternoon before expiring. Here’s the area, shaded in green, where we had between 1 and 3 inches of rain. Low-lying areas and slow draining spots were struggling to keep up with the extra water. Keep in mind, August is on track for the wettest month we’ve had in over a year, going back to May of 2018.

Despite the rain, there was no shortage of tropical heat. Miami hit 93 degrees (average is 91).

Here’s a look at the high temperatures going back a week. Just like the week before, it’s a constant and ongoing heat wave.

The weather map for Sunday looks a bit different than recent days. The Atlantic high will build back and provide us with more of an onshore air flow. That, along with the added presence of Saharan Air (shown in orange) will at least “limit” the number of showers and storms. Since steering winds will veer, daytime storms will favor interior and western parts of south Florida.

Monday looks similar with only isolated rain bands skirting into the region. Winds will still arrive from the Atlantic with a steamy ocean breeze. Meanwhile, a weak tropical wave should stay south of Cuba as it crosses into the northwest Caribbean.