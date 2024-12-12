A chill is sure in the air this Thursday morning following a late-day cold front Wednesday. Most of South Florida woke up in the 50s, including parts of the Florida Keys.

Key West has even reached the upper 50s, making it the coldest air so far this season and the coolest since late February!

Thursday will be a rather cloudy and gloomy day overall with some potential breaks of sunshine late. This will hold temperatures down to the low to mid 70s.

It would likely be colder if we maintained a land breeze throughout today like what we’re witnessing this morning, but ocean air will quickly return this afternoon, thus moderating our temperatures.

That strong, onshore wind will provide substantially warmer temperatures to start our Friday with widespread lows in the mid to upper 70s.

The clouds will remain rather stubborn on Friday while winds will stay strong as an intense area of high pressure builds in over the Northeast.

This will lead to several days of sustained winds up to 15-25 mph and gusts up to 35+ mph by the coast.

Heading into the weekend, it will stay windy but at least a bit more sunshine is expected. With that said, isolated to scattered showers will be possible, especially late Saturday and into parts of the day Sunday.

Those winds should then gradually relax early next week as temperatures warm. Additional showers will be possible.

Miami International Airport only recorded a trace of rain on Wednesday, so the dry streak continues. This is now the longest stretch without measurable rainfall since April 1999!