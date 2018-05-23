Tropical Trouble?

We took a pause from the widespread wet weather on Wednesday. Expect more isolated showers and mostly cloudy skies into early Thursday morning.

We will see a typical rainy season pattern of spotty coastal & metro morning showers and inland afternoon/evening storms for Thursday.

By the weekend, our attention shifts to the tropics. A broad surface low is located over the Yucatan Peninsula. This feature continues to have a low tropical development chance over the next couple of days.

Take that time frame out over the next 5 days, this feature has a high chance for tropical development as it moves northward away from the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

The main focus for South Florida is regardless of whether this feature becomes a tropical system or not, deep moisture will spread across the Sunshine State. The threat of excessive rainfall leading to street flooding looks to impact us this Memorial Day weekend into the early part of next week.

