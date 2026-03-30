South Florida is starting the week on a breezy note as a weak front slips to our south, but its leftover moisture is still sticking around. That means we’ll keep seeing quick, fast-moving showers at times today and into Tuesday especially along the East coast where the onshore breeze helps spark a little extra activity.

These won’t be all-day rains. Most showers will be brief, dropping quick bursts before moving along. While most areas will see under a half inch of rain, a few spots could pick up a quick inch or so.

Winds out of the East will stay breezy and occasionally gusty, keeping that ocean-cooled feel along the coast. Highs will stay in the upper 70’s to low 80’s near the beaches, while inland and Southwest Florida warm into the mid 80s. Nights will feel a bit muggy along the coast, with lows in the 70’s, while inland areas dip into the 60’s.

By Tuesday, moisture starts to thin out a bit, but a few passing showers will still be possible with that steady breeze continuing.

Looking ahead, temperatures gradually warm through mid to late week and a more active pattern may develop into the weekend, bringing better chances for rain.

For now, expect breezy conditions, a mix of sun and clouds, and those quick, passing showers along an Easterly flow pattern.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7