South Florida will stay breezy today as high pressure remains in control, keeping that steady East wind in place. That onshore flow will continue to bring in a few quick, passing showers especially along the East coast this morning before activity shifts inland and toward the Gulf coast later today.

These showers will be light and fast-moving, with plenty of dry air overhead keeping anything from getting too strong. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and conditions to look overall brighter.

Temperatures will stay a bit cooler near the coast, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight, it will be mild and a bit muggy along the East coast.

By Wednesday, drier air starts to take over, so rain chances drop even more. You may still see a brief shower, but most areas will stay dry while the breeze continues.

Looking ahead, temperatures slowly warm through the rest of the week, and by the weekend, a more unsettled pattern may develop. That could bring higher rain chances depending on how a developing system evolves across the country.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7