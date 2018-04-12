Breezy with Brief Shower

South Florida we have an area of high pressure building into the southeast United State and front falling apart around the Florida Straits. This will help funnel in strong winds along the coast creating marine hazards. Also, we can’t rule seeing a brief shower moving through. Rain chances will be low through Saturday. However, look for the rain chances to go up on Sunday. A few models are showing that another front will start to approach the Florida Peninsula. Late in the day there will be the potential of seeing rounds of heavy rain and maybe strong storms developing through Monday morning.

Once the front crosses through, the skies will clear and the air will cool down for Tuesday. Look for morning lows in the upper 50’s to low 60’s. Highs in the 70’s.

Next front could produce periods of heavy rain and strong storms late Sunday. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/sFTNdht3NX — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 12, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7