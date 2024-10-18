Happy Friday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice week. South Florida got to experience our first ‘fall front’ of the season earlier this week. The front that came through late in the day on Wednesday brought much more comfortable conditions for our area. This finally pushed the tropical air mass that had been in place (for over 4 months!) away from us. And while South Florida did not see a significant cooldown with this one, we were sure to welcome lower humidity levels and comfortable conditions. This morning we woke up in the mid 70s with windy conditions and cloudy skies once again. And while most of South Florida started off dry, a few isolated sprinkles pushed through the Florida Keys.

South Florida will be stuck between two weather features through the next couple of days. The old front that came through earlier in the week will remain stalled to our south while a large area of high-pressure remains to the north of us. This will tighten the pressure gradient across much of Florida, which is what has been causing windy to gusty conditions since the front pushed through the area. And it looks like these breezy to gusty conditions will continue for quite some time. That means marine conditions will remain hazardous until winds subside some.

Today South Florida will once again experience a brisk breeze off the water with occasional gusts reaching between 30 to 35 mph. Extensive cloud cover and the possibility of a few gusty showers will limit our warming and keep our temperatures in the lower 80s once again. This will keep below-average temperatures throughout the day as our normal high should be in the mid 80s this time of year. Different from Thursday, some moisture will creep into the forecast, which will allow for a better chance for showers to push to South Florida, especially through the afternoon and early evening. And any showers that do push through South Florida will be quick movers due to the strong breeze!

Looking ahead, if you like this breezy weather pattern, then you’re going to like the extended outlook. The start of the weekend looks windy once more with gusty winds possible up to 35 mph. A few gusty showers will still be possible to start the weekend. The latter part of the weekend does bring some changes as drier air begins to move in. And while it will still be breezy to gusty at times, wind speeds should not be as strong as the days leading up to it. Drier air means lower rain chances, with just a few sprinkles from time to time. This ‘breezy with a side of sprinkles’ weather pattern will stick around into early next week with a chance of a few fly-by showers from time to time. High temperatures will return to average in the mid 80s but humidity levels should remain on the more comfortable side through much of next week.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.