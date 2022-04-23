A nice weekend is in store for South Florida overall but with the strong winds persisting and moisture nearby, there will be the risk for a few quick-moving showers.

On Saturday, following a mild start with temperatures mainly in the mid 70s, it will rise up into the low to mid 80s by the afternoon, which is within a couple degrees of average for this time of the year. There are some scattered showers moving west across parts of the Keys this morning but much of that activity should dissipate midday. The rest of South Florida can expect a good amount of sunshine with a 20-30% chance for rain.

Now in terms of the winds, they will not be as strong as they were on Thursday and Friday when a Wind Advisory was in effect, but we can still expect gusts up to 25-30 mph on both Saturday and Sunday because of a distant area of high pressure located near the mid-Atlantic. It’s not until early next week when winds are expected to weaken some more.

Sunday will be rather similar as today, with the chance for a few passing sprinkles and showers, especially in the Keys where the greatest atmospheric moisture will be. Otherwise it will be mostly sunny with highs generally in the mid 80s.

Looking ahead to next week, there will be the chance for passing showers all week long, at about a 20-30% chance each day. These showers will be driven by that area of high pressure to our north for the first half of the week. Then a weak front is expected to arrive by Thursday, which will help trigger some showers and an isolated thunderstorm too.