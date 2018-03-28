Breezy to Windy

South Florida we can use the rain, but chances are low through much of the week. In fact, we are under a moderate drought in west Broward and northern Miami-Dade and with the strong winds, this easily helps the spread of brush fires. Right now, in Southwest Miami-Dade to the North of SW 8th Street and Tamiami Trail there is an active brush fire.

Most of the computer models are showing that a slow-moving front bringing rounds of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall to portions of the South and Midwest, could bring us a chance of showers Easter weekend. The chances are at about 40% to 50%. The wind should start to subside a little by Friday as the front approaches North Florida and begin to veer out of the South. Temperature wise, warmer air will filter in to help daytime highs climb into the low 80’s.