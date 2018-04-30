Breezy to Windy

Why so windy?

High pressure is large and in charge around the mid-Atlantic states and we have an old front parked over Cuba stretching into the Bahamas. These two features are creating a pressure difference and help to funnel in strong winds along the coast. Unfortunately, rough seas are already impacting the region with advisories that will be in effect until Thursday.

Once high pressure slips completely into the Western Atlantic Ocean, the wind will start to relax. This will happen over the weekend.

It is breezy along the coast already. Get ready for windy conditions tomorrow! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/V8eFOb6U5I — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 30, 2018

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7