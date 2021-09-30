Distant high pressure and another approaching front will keep conditions breezy and a little more moisture in the air. Therefore, isolated showers possible through Saturday as the front dissipates over us. Sunday seems drier and less humid again. By Tuesday, moisture moves in from the Atlantic and that will bump up rain chances for most of the week as it hangs around courtesy of another approaching front from the North.

Today in the Tropics

Hurricane Sam is a powerful system that will pass to the East of Bermuda on Saturday. They are under a Tropical Storm Watch.

THURSDAY 8 AM ADVISORY- Intense #Sam continues moving Northwest and forecast to pass well East of Bermuda early Saturday. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/AikBX528yC — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 30, 2021

In the far Eastern Atlantic Ocean we are tracking Tropical Storm Victor. It is likely to become a brief hurricane and gradually weaken over cooler waters early next week as it moves Northward. It is no threat to land.

THURSDAY 5 AM ADVISORY & CONE- Tropical Storm #Victor is a little stronger. It could become a hurricane over the weekend and remain no threat to land areas. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/xgvDsCDnA5 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 30, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7