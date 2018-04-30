Breezy stretch has begun

Winds have been increasing and it’s only the beginning of a breezy pattern. The gusty set up is the result of high pressure building to our north. That’s setting up what’s called a tight pressure gradient (or pressure difference) for south Florida and region. By the way, it’s the difference in air pressure gets the winds stirring. The pattern will hold through Friday as occasional showers move swiftly along the breeze. Meanwhile, marine hazards have prompted some advisories. There’s currently a Small Craft Advisory for boaters. Also swimmers need to be alert for dangerous rip currents along Atlantic beaches. Looking ahead, some of the longer range forecast models are hinting at a new disturbance forming during the upcoming weekend. An “upper low” (or low pressure that’s high in the atmosphere) could develop east of the Bahamas. If that happens, deeper tropical-type moisture could shift our way and bring heavier rains. We’ll continue to monitor the chance for wetter conditions. Of course, we’re still on the dry side of what’s typical rain for this time of the year.