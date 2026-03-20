South Florida is waking up to another breezy morning with passing coastal showers, especially along the East coast.. These quick-moving showers are coming in off the Atlantic and will continue through the late morning before gradually tapering off.

Winds out of the North-Northeast will stay gusty at times today, with gusts up to 20–25 mph, making it feel a bit cooler. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70’s for most areas.

As we head into tonight and the weekend, things quiet down. Winds ease up, skies clear out, and rain chances drop. Unfortunately, that also means no real relief for the ongoing drought.

Looking ahead, the warm-up returns quickly. By Sunday and into early next week, temperatures climb back into the mid 80’s with mostly sunny skies. A weak front may approach by the middle of next week, but for now, rain chances remain low and conditions stay mostly dry.

Also, rough surf and a high risk of rip currents will continue along Atlantic beaches, so use extra caution if heading to the water.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7