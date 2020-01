Good Saturday morning, South Florida!

It was a gloomy start to our morning with spotty showers and breezy conditions.

Winds out of the southeast bring us more moisture today with spotty showers and more humidity. Breezy conditions will persist today.

A slight chance of rain will persist throughout the day with partly sunny conditions.

Temperatures remain above average for the rest of the upcoming work week. Drier conditions will move in next week, as well.

Have a great day, South Florida!